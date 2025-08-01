ITC Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat Even As Revenue Grows 21%

ITC Ltd.'s net profit stayed flat in the June quarter, while its revenue saw a 21% rise, according to the consolidated financial results declared by the company on Friday.

The cigarette maker posted a bottom line of Rs 4,912.36 crore, as against Rs 4,917.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue, however, rose 20.6% to Rs 19,749.91 crore as against Rs 16,374.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation went up 3% to Rs 6,261.3 crore from Rs 6,086.8 crore while margin stood at 31.7% as against 37.2%. in the year-ago period.