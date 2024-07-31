ITC Q1 Result Preview: Steady Growth Expected Despite Challenge In Agriculture, Paper Sectors

ITC Ltd. is expected to see steady growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, according to analysts.

The company's revenue is estimated to rise 4% to Rs 17,784 crore in the April-June quarter. While its Ebitda is expected to increase by 4.5% to Rs 6,969 crore.

However, margins are expected to remain flat at 39.2%, while net profit is projected to see a 6.7% rise to Rs 5,451 crore.