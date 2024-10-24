ITC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and JSW Energy Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.

ITC, a Kolkata-based conglomerate, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 5,154 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to report a top line of Rs 18,068 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 6,506 crore, as well as an Ebitda margin of 36%, as per estimates.

NTPC is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 5,035 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 28.2%, according to Bloomberg estimates. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 47,008 crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 13,237 crore.

IndusInd Bank is estimated to report a profit of Rs 2,214 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, a Bengaluru-based small finance bank, is likely to clock a standalone profit of Rs 289 crore.