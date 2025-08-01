ITC, MCX, UPL, Adani Power, JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ITC Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Friday.

ITC is likely to clock net profit at Rs 5,084.86 crore and revenue of Rs 18,261.19 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

MCX will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 200.57 crore and revenue of Rs 389.13 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: