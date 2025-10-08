IT Sector Q2 Preview: Demand Sluggish, BFSI Momentum Offers Some Hope

The mood across the IT sector remains cautious as demand weakness continues to linger. However, the broader macro environment has not worsened further, offering some stability after a few muted quarters.

Accenture’s latest commentary hints at positive traction in the BFSI segment, a theme that could have benefitted Indian IT firms during the second quarter of this fiscal.

A weaker rupee is expected to cushion some of the pricing pressure, while management commentary around client sentiment and H-1B visa changes will be closely watched as they shape hiring and delivery models for the months ahead.