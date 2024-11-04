IRFC Q2 Results: Profit Up 4.4%, Income Rises 2%

Indian Railway Finance Corp. posted a 4.4% rise in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The public sector undertaking posted a profit of Rs 1,613 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 1,545 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's income grew 2% to Rs 6,900 crore in the July–September period in comparison to Rs 6,762 crore in the year-ago period.

It has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share at a Rs 10 each for the fiscal.