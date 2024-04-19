IREDA Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 33% To Rs 337 Crore

ADVERTISEMENT
State-owned IREDA on Friday posted a 33% rise in its net profit to Rs 337.37 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, aided by higher income.
It had clocked Rs 253.61 crore net profit during the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income surged to Rs 1,391.63 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 from Rs 1,036.31 crore a year ago.
Its expenses were Rs 911.96 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 747.93 crore in the year-ago period.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.