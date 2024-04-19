IREDA Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 32.67% YoY
The green financing NBFC hit an all-time high annual net profit and also reduced its NPAs significantly by 40.52%.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, leading to the company reporting its all-time high annual net profit.
The net profit of India's largest pure-play green financing NBFC rose 32.67% year-on-year to Rs 337 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
IREDA Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 34.36% at Rs 1,392 crore.
Net profit rises 32.67% to Rs 337 crore.
Loan sanctions up 98.42% at Rs 23,407.57 crore.
Loan disbursement up 13.98% at Rs 12,869.35 crore.
IREDA FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 44.83% at Rs 1,252.23 crore for the full fiscal.
Net non-performing assets at 0.99% vs 1.66%.
Loan sanctions up 14.63% at Rs 37,353.68 crore.
Loan disbursement up 15.94% at Rs 25,089.04 crore.
Loan book up 26.81% at Rs 59,698.11 crore.