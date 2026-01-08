IREDA Q3 Results: Check Navratna PSU Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And Other Key Details

Shares of IREDA have gained 3.89% in the past five trading sessions. In the last month, the PSU stock has risen 11.83%. However, in the past six months, it has seen a 11.86% decline. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have advanced 3.73%. Over the past year, the stock has dropped 34.31%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 227.30 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 9, and a 52-week low of Rs 129.11 apiece on Dec. 9.

At 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, IREDA shares were trading 0.48% up at Rs 146.73 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.