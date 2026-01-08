IREDA Q3 Results: Check Navratna PSU Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And Other Key Details
IREDA Q3FY26 results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Jan. 9 to approve the Q3FY26 results.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) is set to announce its results for the third quarter of FY26 this week. IREDA is a 'Navratna' public sector undertaking (PSU) primarily engaged in financing renewable energy projects. Here’s everything you need to know about IREDA’s Q3FY26 earnings schedule.
IREDA Q3 Results: Date
In a stock exchange filing dated Jan. 5, IREDA said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Jan. 9 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.
ALSO READ
TCS, HCLTech, Infosys, Coforge To Announce Quarterly Earnings On These Dates — IT Q3 Results Calendar
IREDA Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q3FY26 results.
IREDA Q3 Results: Earnings Call
The company is yet to announce a schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the Q3FY26 results.
IREDA Business Performance Till Dec. 31, 2025
As per provisional data, IREDA’s loan sanctions grew 29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 40,100 crore for the April-December period of the current financial year, from Rs 31,087 crore in the same period a year ago. Loan disbursements rose 44% YoY to Rs 24,903 crore till Dec. 31, 2025. The loan book stood at Rs 87,975 crore at the end of 2025, marking a jump of 28% YoY.
IREDA Q2 Results
IREDA’s revenue from operations rose 26% YoY to Rs 2,057 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,630 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax grew 42% YoY to Rs 549 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 388 crore in Q2FY25.
IREDA Share Price History
Shares of IREDA have gained 3.89% in the past five trading sessions. In the last month, the PSU stock has risen 11.83%. However, in the past six months, it has seen a 11.86% decline. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have advanced 3.73%. Over the past year, the stock has dropped 34.31%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 227.30 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 9, and a 52-week low of Rs 129.11 apiece on Dec. 9.
At 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, IREDA shares were trading 0.48% up at Rs 146.73 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.