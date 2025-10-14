IREDA Q2 Results: Navratna PSU's Profit Surges Over 40%, Revenue Sees Over 25% Uptick

The Indian Renewable Energy Developement Agency reported its second quarter earnings early Tuesday. The company saw a 26.2% uptick in revenue rising to Rs 2,057 crore. This compares to Rs 1,630 crore that was reported during the previous year.

The company's bottom-line rose over 41.6% to Rs 549 crore, during this quarter. This compared to Rs 388 crore reported during the same quarter in the previous year.

The net interest income or NII was up 49.4% to Rs 817 crore. The NII during the same quarter in the previous year stood at Rs 547 crores.