Ireda Q1 Results Announcement Soon — All You Need To Know
Ireda Q1FY26 Results: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 10.
The public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) disclosed the earnings schedule in an earlier filing to the stock exchanges.
IREDA Q1 Results: Date
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Thursday, July 10. The agenda includes, among other items, the consideration and approval of the audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
IREDA Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) said that its trading window has been closed from July 1, 2025. It will remain closed until 48 hours after the approval of its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. The restriction applies to trading in the company’s equity shares and listed debt securities. During this period, all designated persons and their immediate relatives have been advised not to engage in any transactions involving IREDA’s securities, in compliance with SEBI guidelines on insider trading.
IREDA Q4 FY25 Results
In the fourth quarter of FY25, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported a 49% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 502 crore, up from Rs 337 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 37% to Rs 1,905 crore, compared to Rs 1,391.3 crore a year earlier. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s loan book stood at Rs 75,319.98 crore, reflecting a 28% increase from Rs 58,775.09 crore in the previous year.
IREDA Share Price History
IREDA shares have recorded a 0.6% decline over the past five trading sessions while declining 9.46% in the last one month. Over a six-month period, the stock has fallen 23.23%. The year-to-date drop stands at 25.19%. On a one-year basis, Ireda shares are down 31.03%.
IREDA shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 310 apiece on the NSE on July 15, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 137.01 on March 17, 2025.