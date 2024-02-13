IRCTC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17%, But Misses Estimates

The decline in margin was due to higher contribution of other segments such as catering, state teertha and tourism, which are its low-margin segments in comparison with internet ticketing.

The contribution of internet ticketing to overall revenue decreased to 29.9%, as compared with 32.8% in the previous quarter. In terms of profitability, the segment contributed to 73.8% of the company's total profit during the quarter.

Shares of the company ended 1.16% higher on Tuesday before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.59% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.