IRCTC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
IRCTC quarterly results: The company’s Board of Directors will consider and approve the financial results for Q2FY26 at the upcoming meeting on Nov. 12.
In the ongoing earnings season, investors are keeping a watch on the financial results for major companies declaring their results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also gearing up to announce its Q2FY26 results this week.
IRCTC is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railway Ministry. It is the tourism and catering services arm of the Indian Railways. It offers online train ticket booking, catering services across trains and tourism packages.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release of IRCTC’s Q2FY26 earnings report.
IRCTC Q2 Results: Date
The company’s Board is scheduled to meet on Nov. 12 to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 2025.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 12, inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended on Sept. 30, 2025, after the same are reviewed by the Audit Committee,” IRCTC said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Oct. 29.
ALSO READ
IRCTC To Introduce Free Rescheduling For Confirmed Train Tickets Soon — How New System Will Work
IRCTC Q2 Dividend And Record Date
The Board of Directors of the company will also consider and declare an interim dividend, if any, for FY 2025-26. The company has fixed Nov. 21 as the record date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors, IRCTC informed the stock exchanges on Oct. 29.
IRCTC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
IRCTC has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 13 to discuss the Q2FY26 results.
“Management of the Company will hold an Earning Conference Call on Q2FY26 Results on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. IST. The above Earning Conference Call is being hosted by Dolat Capital,” the company informed the stock exchanges on Nov. 7.
IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Jain will participate in the conference call along with other top executives.
Conference Dial-In Number:
Universal Access +91 22 6280 1116/+91 22 7115 8017
International Toll Free:
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Singapore: 800 101 2045
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
IRCTC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated employees from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14, IRCTC informed the bourses in a filing dated Sept. 24.
IRCTC Q1 Results
The company’s total income increased to Rs 1,220.87 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,168.93 crore in the year-ago quarter. The railway PSU’s net profit increased 7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 330.7 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 307.71 crore in Q1FY25. IRCTC’s Ebitda increased 6% YoY to Rs 397.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 374.91 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
IRCTC Share Price History
Shares of IRCTC Ltd. have dropped 2.50% in the past five trading sessions, while declining 1.54% in the past month. The railway PSU stock has plunged 10.68% this year so far, while sliding 7.70% in the past six months. In the last one year, the IRCTC share price has dropped 15.73%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 859.7 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 12, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 656 apiece on April 7, 2025.
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, IRCTC shares were trading flat at Rs 704.65 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.55% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.