IRCTC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

In the ongoing earnings season, investors are keeping a watch on the financial results for major companies declaring their results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also gearing up to announce its Q2FY26 results this week.

IRCTC is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railway Ministry. It is the tourism and catering services arm of the Indian Railways. It offers online train ticket booking, catering services across trains and tourism packages.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of IRCTC’s Q2FY26 earnings report.