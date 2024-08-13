IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Revenue Misses

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.'s profit and income rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting street expectations.

The government-owned ticketing platform reported 33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 232 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected the figure at Rs 308 crore.