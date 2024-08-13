IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Revenue Misses
The government-owned ticketing platform reported 33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore in the April-June quarter.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.'s profit and income rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting street expectations.
The government-owned ticketing platform reported 33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 232 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected the figure at Rs 308 crore.
IRCTC Q1 FY25 Result Highlight (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 11.8% to Rs 1,120 crore versus Rs 1,002 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,175 crore).
Net Profit up 33% to Rs 308 crore versus Rs 232 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 308 crore).
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 375.8 crore versus Rs 344.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 402 crore).
Margin at 33.6% versus 34.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 34.2%).
Shares of IRCTC closed 0.56% lower at Rs 919.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.87% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
