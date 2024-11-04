IRCTC, IRFC, Exide Industries Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., KEC International Ltd., and Raymond Ltd. will be in focus on Monday, as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

IRCTC is expected to report a net profit of Rs 316.6 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 1,125.7 crore. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 392.3 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 34.9%.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 265 crore and revenue of Rs 3,351 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 458.5 crore, translating to a margin of 13.7%.