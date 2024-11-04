IRCTC, IRFC, Exide Industries Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Bata, Hatsun, ABB India and Raymond are also expected to announce their earnings.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., KEC International Ltd., and Raymond Ltd. will be in focus on Monday, as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.
IRCTC is expected to report a net profit of Rs 316.6 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 1,125.7 crore. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 392.3 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 34.9%.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 265 crore and revenue of Rs 3,351 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 458.5 crore, translating to a margin of 13.7%.
Exide Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 259 crore and revenue of Rs 4,549 crore.
While, Gland Pharma Ltd. is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 162.9 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,421.6 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 284.7 crore, reflecting a margin of 20%.
KEC International is projected to report a net profit of Rs 104.6 crore, with revenue of Rs 5,093.8 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated to stand at Rs 337.7 crore, and margin at 6.6%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Monday include Indian Railway Finance Corp., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., and ABB India Ltd.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 4
The companies that will declare their results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 on Nov. 4 include ABB India Ltd., Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd., A F Enterprises Ltd., Andhra Paper Ltd., Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Beeyu Overseas Ltd., Chemfab Alkalis Ltd., Cinerad Communications Ltd., Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Epuja Spiritech Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Gleam Fabmat Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., IL&FS Engineering And Construction Co., Indian Toners & Developers Ltd., Jaykay Enterprises Ltd., and JK Paper Ltd.
Also announcing the results will be Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Kunststoffe Industries Ltd., Manali Petrochemical Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., Poddar Pigments Ltd., POCL Enterprises Ltd., QGO Finance Ltd., Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd., SAMKRG Pistons & Rings Ltd., Shankara Building Products Ltd., Narmada Gelatines Ltd., SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd., SNL Bearings Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co., Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd., Super Sales India Ltd., Suraj Products Ltd., Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., TruCap Finance Ltd., and V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd.