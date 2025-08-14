Business NewsEarningsIRB Infrastructure Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 45% To Rs 202 Crore
IRB Infrastructure Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 45% To Rs 202 Crore

14 Aug 2025, 07:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is targeting an asset base of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in three years (Source:&nbsp;IRB Infrastructure website)</p></div>
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is targeting an asset base of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in three years (Source: IRB Infrastructure website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

IRB Infrastructure on Thursday posted an over 45% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 202.4 crore in the June quarter of FY26, supported by higher revenues. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 139.9 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 financial year.

According to an exchange filing, its total income rose to Rs 2,164.5 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,971.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from services was at Rs 1,865.9 crore, higher from Rs 1,852.9 crore in Q1 of FY25.

In a statement, the company said Q1FY26 toll revenue has risen 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,555 crore in Q1FY25.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited said, "Looking ahead, with India's GDP outlook remaining strong supporting robust market opportunities and the Government’s continued thrust on PPP-based infrastructure, we are primed to capture the next wave of opportunities. The combination of organic growth from our existing assets and the addition of new projects positions us for a sustained, accelerated growth."

