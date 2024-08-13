Ipca Labs Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates On Higher Global Sales
The drugmaker's topline increased by 21% to Rs 199 crore in the April-June period.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.'s consolidated net profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of financial year 2025, meeting analysts estimates, as income from global sales increased by 56%.
The drugmaker's topline increased by 21% to Rs 199 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 163 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected the figure at Rs 189 crore.
IPCA Labs Q1 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32% at Rs 2,093 crore versus Rs 1,585 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,171 crore).
Net profit up 21% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 164 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 189 crore).
Ebitda up 27.6% at Rs 393 crore versus Rs 308 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 382 crore).
Margin at 18.8% versus 19.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.6%).
Income from global markets increased 56% from Rs 694.6 crore to Rs 1,086.16 crore on a year-on-year basis, while sales from India rose 13% from Rs 890.6 crore to Rs 1,006.4 crore.
Shares of Ipca Labs was trading 0.5% higher at Rs 1,390.15 apiece at 1:30 p.m., compared to 0.4% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
