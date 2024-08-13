Ipca Labs Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates On Higher Global Sales

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.'s consolidated net profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of financial year 2025, meeting analysts estimates, as income from global sales increased by 56%.

The drugmaker's topline increased by 21% to Rs 199 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 163 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected the figure at Rs 189 crore.