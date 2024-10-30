Arvind Smartspaces Expects Inventory Launches To Reach Rs 2,500 Crore This Fiscal

Real estate developer Arvind Smartspaces' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kamal Singal expressed hope that the company will close the current financial year with fresh inventory launches totaling Rs 2,500 crore.

In the first two quarters, the company had launched inventory worth Rs 900 crore. In the remaining quarters of the current fiscal, it is expected to be higher, Singhal told NDTV Profit.

“In the first two quarters, we launched Rs 900 crore worth of inventory. In the remaining portion for the year, it is supposed to be heavier than that. For the year as a whole, we are hoping that we should be able to launch a total of Rs 2,500 crore of fresh inventory,” he said.