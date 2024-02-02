InterGlobe Aviation Q3 Results: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates

Image for representation purposes. (Source: IndiGo/Instagram)
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter beating analysts' estimates aided by the strong demand for travel during festive season. The operator of India's largest airline IndiGo reported a 19% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a profit of Rs 2,519 crore.
InterGlobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 30% to Rs 19,452 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,266 crore).