InterGlobe Aviation Q3 Results: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates

The operator of India's largest airline IndiGo reported a 19% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998 crore in the third quarter.

02 Feb 2024, 04:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation purposes. (Source: IndiGo/Instagram)</p></div>
Image for representation purposes. (Source: IndiGo/Instagram)

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter beating analysts' estimates aided by the strong demand for travel during festive season.

The operator of India's largest airline IndiGo reported a 19% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a profit of Rs 2,519 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 30% to Rs 19,452 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,266 crore).

  • Ebitdar grew 40% to Rs 5,200 crore.

  • Ebitdar margin at 28% versus 25%.

