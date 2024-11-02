Interarch Building Products Ramping Up Capacity To Meet New Orders, Says MD Arvind Nanda

“That will add a couple of hundred crores to our capacity in this financial year. That is how we are going to increase our supply and production,” Nanda said.

However, the company cannot take in more orders unless more capacity is built, the top executive acknowledged.

“The Rs 1,300-crore order book has to be executed in the next nine months. We are trying to execute faster so that we can take more new orders. It doesn't seem to be a problem,” he said.

Phase-II of the company's Andhra Pradesh plant is set to start operations by March or April next year. Nanda said that this will add another 15–20% growth in terms of quantity.

“We are thinking that Phase-II (of the Andhra Pradesh plant) should add about another Rs 500 crores to our revenue. To increase our production capacity for the following year, we are working on both AP Phase-II and increasing the capacity in the north (Kichha),” he said.

“We have to have another Rs 500 crore which will give us a total of about Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,100 crore in terms of capacity. We are hoping that this will get substantially used in the coming year,” Nanda added.

Shares of Interarch Building Products Ltd. closed 9.08% higher at Rs 1,752.25 apiece on the NSE on Thursday. On the contrary, the benchmark Nifty 50 closed 0.56% lower at 24,205.35.