Inox Wind Q2 Results: Company Swings To Profit, Beats Estimates
Inox Wind reported Rs 90 crore net profit in Q2 FY2025, marking a turnaround from last year's Rs 27 crore loss, outperforming Bloomberg's forecast of Rs 69 crore.

25 Oct 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Inox Wind’s Q2 FY2025 results show revenue up by 97.6% to Rs 732 crore and an EBITDA rise to Rs 173 crore, with key financial metrics exceeding expectations.(Representative image. Photo source: Envato)

Inox Wind Ltd. said on Friday that the company had swung to profit during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, topping analysts' estimates.

The wind turbine manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 90 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 27 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 69 crore net profit.

Inox Wind Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 97.6% to Rs 732 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 766 crore).

  • Ebitda up 258.5% to Rs 173 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 133 crore).

  • Margins at 23.6% versus 13% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%).

  • Net profit at Rs 90 crore versus net loss of Rs 27 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 69 crore).

