Inox Wind Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 97.34 Crore

Total income of Inox Wind rose to Rs 862.56 crore during the quarter from Rs 654.64 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Photo source: Inox Wind official website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Inox Wind's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 97.34 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher revenues. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.59 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.
