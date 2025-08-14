Inox Wind Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 97.34 Crore

Business NewsEarningsInox Wind Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 97.34 Crore
Total income rose to Rs 862.56 crore during the quarter from Rs 654.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

14 Aug 2025, 06:02 PM IST i
Total income of Inox Wind rose to Rs 862.56 crore during the quarter from Rs 654.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Photo source: Inox Wind official website)

Inox Wind's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 97.34 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher revenues. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.59 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

