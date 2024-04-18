Infosys Q4 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, Forecasts 1-3% Growth For FY25

NDTV ProfitEarningsInfosys Q4 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, Forecasts 1-3% Growth For FY25
The top line of the India's second largest IT services firm fell 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31.

18 Apr 2024, 05:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The Infosys logo at its campus in Bengaluru (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Infosys Ltd.'s revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 missed street estimates, while it forecasted its revenue to grow 1-3% in the ongoing financial year.

The top line of India's second largest IT services firm tumbled 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,576-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Infosys Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 2.3% to Rs 37,923 crore (Estimate: Rs 38,576 crore).

  • EBIT down 4.3% to Rs 7,621 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,994.7 crore).

  • EBIT margin at 20.1% versus 20.5% (Estimate: 20.70%).

  • Net profit up 30.5% at Rs 7,975 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,162 crore).

  • Company to pay dividend of Rs 20 per share and a special dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Infosys' American Depository Receipts fell 7.3% during the pre-market trade, after the earnings announcement.

FY25 Guidance

  • Company expects revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency terms.

  • Sees FY25 operating margin at 20%-22%.

(This is a developing story.)

