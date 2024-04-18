Infosys Q4 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, Forecasts 1-3% Growth For FY25
The top line of the India's second largest IT services firm fell 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31.
Infosys Ltd.'s revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 missed street estimates, while it forecasted its revenue to grow 1-3% in the ongoing financial year.
The top line of India's second largest IT services firm tumbled 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,576-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Infosys Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 2.3% to Rs 37,923 crore (Estimate: Rs 38,576 crore).
EBIT down 4.3% to Rs 7,621 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,994.7 crore).
EBIT margin at 20.1% versus 20.5% (Estimate: 20.70%).
Net profit up 30.5% at Rs 7,975 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,162 crore).
Company to pay dividend of Rs 20 per share and a special dividend of Rs 8 per share.
Infosys' American Depository Receipts fell 7.3% during the pre-market trade, after the earnings announcement.
FY25 Guidance
Company expects revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency terms.
Sees FY25 operating margin at 20%-22%.
(This is a developing story.)