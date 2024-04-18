Infosys Q4 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, Forecasts 1-3% Growth For FY25

Infosys Ltd.'s revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 missed street estimates, while it forecasted its revenue to grow 1-3% in the ongoing financial year.

The top line of India's second largest IT services firm tumbled 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,576-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.