Infosys Q3 Results Preview: Margin Seen Firm Even As Growth Remains Seasonally Soft

Infosys Ltd. is expected to report muted sequential growth in the December quarter, with margins seen holding firm even as seasonality and furloughs weigh on revenue momentum. The Bengaluru-based software developer will report its third-quarter results on Jan. 14.

Bloomberg estimates show revenue and operating profit rising about 2% quarter-on-quarter, while net profit is seen little changed. EBIT margin is expected to inch up to 21.14% from 21.02% in the previous quarter.