Infosys Q2 Results Preview: Revenue, Profit Likely To Improve, Guidance May Be Raised

Morgan Stanley expects Infosys to lead revenue growth by reporting organic constant currency sequential revenue growth of 2.8%. Bank of America expects this kind of revenue growth, including inorganic growth.

Large deal ramp-up and hiring in the second quarter should be margin headwinds. However, subcontractor optimisation and the positive impact of value-based selling should be able to negate the headwinds, according to JM Financial.

Motilal Oswal sees the company's operating margin inch down 80 basis points due to reversal of one-offs, large deal investments and decline in utilisation.

In terms of guidance, BofA, Morgan Stanley and Motilal Oswal expect Infosys to upgrade its full-year guidance by 50 basis points, while Ambit Capital expects it to maintain it.

Infosys has guided for revenue growth of 3–4% for the fiscal. The company raised its revenue forecast, citing significant large deals during the April–June period.

On demand commentary amid a cautious environment, ICICI Securities underscores that cost efficiency focus and deal consolidation will continue. Traction in financial services is expected to continue from the first quarter; higher traction in hi-tech and recovery in communication is also expected, it adds.

The company secured 34 large deals in the first quarter, its highest ever, with a total contract value of $4.1 billion, 57.6% of which were net new. Ahead of Q2 results, ICICI Securities notes that deal wins have been flat QoQ, slightly on the lower side.