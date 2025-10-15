Infosys Q2 Results Preview: Margin Expansion In Focus; Investors Eye Guidance Update

Infosys Ltd. is expected to post a 4% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 7,222 crore for the July–September quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates. Revenue is projected to grow 4% sequentially to Rs 44,008 crore, while Ebit is seen up 6% to Rs 9,338 crore.

Analysts expect a steady quarter with moderate revenue growth and sequential margin expansion, led by stable demand in financial services and large deal ramp-ups. The focus will be on management commentary on FY26 guidance, client budgets, and discretionary spending trends.

Infosys’ results will be closely tracked for its FY26 growth guidance and commentary on discretionary technology spending, especially in financial services and European markets. Analysts expect margins to remain within the guided band, supported by operational discipline and deal execution.