Infosys Q1 Results Preview: Analysts See Modest Revenue Growth, Guidance Update In Focus

Infosys Ltd. is set to announce its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with analysts expecting modest sequential growth in revenue and Ebit, while investor focus remains on the company’s guidance for the ongoing financial year.

Most brokerages anticipate Infosys will narrow or raise the lower end of its full-year revenue growth guidance from the earlier 0–3% band, citing stable macro conditions and deal momentum. The consensus view suggests the company is unlikely to significantly raise the upper end of the guidance.

The Bengaluru-based software services provider's first-quarter consolidated revenue is likely to rise 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 41,724 crore, compared with Rs 40,925 crore in the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates. Ebit is also seen up 2% at Rs 8,727 crore from Rs 8,575 crore. Ebit margin is projected to remain steady at 20.91%, marginally lower than 20.95% clocked in the sequential quarter.

Markets will closely watch management commentary on the demand environment, large deal conversions, and progress in the financial services segment—Infosys’ largest vertical. Any revision to FY26 revenue guidance or margin outlook will be key triggers.