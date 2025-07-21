Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price Details And More

Shares of Infosys have remained nearly flat in the past five sessions with a gain of 0.23%. In the past month, the IT stock has risen 0.10%, while declining 11.95% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have decreased 15.77%. Over the past year, Infosys shares have plunged 12.44%.

Infosys shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,006.45 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 13, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,307 apiece on April 7, 2025.

Infosys share price ended flat at Rs 1,585.60 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compares to a 0.49% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.