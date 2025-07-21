Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price Details And More
The leadership team of Infosys will be part of a press conference at 4:15 p.m. IST on July 23, 2025.
Infosys Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week. The Indian IT giant has a presence in 59 countries. It employs over 3,20,000 workers globally. It has 13 subsidiaries worldwide. Here’s everything you need to know about Infosys’ Q1FY26 results schedule.
Infosys Q1FY26 Results Date And Time
In a stock exchange filing dated June 13, Infosys said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 22 and July 23 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for Q1FY26.
In a separate stock exchange notification dated July 15, the company said that it will announce results for the first quarter on July 23 at 3:45 p.m.
Infosys Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1 with investors and analysts.
Dial-In Information
India: +91 22 6280 1168, +91 22 7115 8069
International Toll-Free Numbers
US: 1 866 746 2133, UK: 0 808 101 1573, Singapore: 800 101 2045, Hong Kong: 800 964 448, Japan: 0053 116 1110, Germany: 00 8001 424 3444, Canada: 011 8001 424 3444, France: 0 800 914 745
Infosys Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI norms to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of Infosys has been closed from June 16 to July 28. The trading restrictions will be applicable to designated persons and their immediate relatives.
Infosys Q4FY25 Results
Infoys reported an 11.75% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,038 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 7,975 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 42,115 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 40,652 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses rose 6.7% YoY to Rs 32,452 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 30,412 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Infosys Share Price History
Shares of Infosys have remained nearly flat in the past five sessions with a gain of 0.23%. In the past month, the IT stock has risen 0.10%, while declining 11.95% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have decreased 15.77%. Over the past year, Infosys shares have plunged 12.44%.
Infosys shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,006.45 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 13, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,307 apiece on April 7, 2025.
Infosys share price ended flat at Rs 1,585.60 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compares to a 0.49% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.