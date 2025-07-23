Infosys Q1 Results: From AI-Led Productivity Gains To Steady Deal Momentum, Here Are Five Key Takeaways

Infosys Ltd. delivered a mixed set of results for the first quarter of FY26, with revenue rising 3.3% year-on-year to Rs 42,279 crore, slightly ahead of estimates, but profitability coming under pressure. Net profit declined 2% year-on-year to Rs 6,941 crore, falling short of the estimated Rs 8,727 crore.

Despite margin headwinds from wage hikes and currency fluctuations, the company remains optimistic about near-term growth, citing strong traction in its AI offerings, productivity-led gains and continued deal wins driven by client focus on consolidation and efficiency.

Here are few key points from the tech giant's press conference: