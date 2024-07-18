"The IT bellwether will report its earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year later this afternoon. Infosys Ltd. is expected to see a growth in revenue and margin expansion.Meanwhile, the IT services firm's net profit may fall 22% sequentially to Rs 6,253.1 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a consensus of analysts' estimates tracked by Bloomberg.Brokerages expect Infosys to report a constant-currency growth of 2.5% on the back of large-deal ramp-ups and positive seasonality. The company's revenue growth rate is expected to be the highest among the large-cap peers..Infosys Q1 Results Preview: Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion Likely "