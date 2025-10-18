IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Lender Swings Into Loss Of Rs 436 Crore As Provisions Rise 50%
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 436 crore on a consolidated basis for the September quarter, compared with Rs 604 crore profit in the previous three months, according to its notification to the exchanges on Saturday.
Net interest income fell 5% to Rs 4,409 crore from Rs 4,640 crore in the previous quarter. Asset quality saw slight improvement, with the ratio of gross non-performing assets seeing a downtick to 3.60% from previous quarter's 3.64% and the net NPA ratio coming down to 1.04% from the June quarter's 1.12%.
IndusInd Bank Q2 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net interest income fell 5% to Rs 4,409 crore from Rs 4,640 crore.
Gross NPA fell four basis points to 3.60% from 3.64%.
Net NPA fell eight basis points to 1.04% from 1.12%.
Provisions rose 50% to Rs 2,631 crore from Rs 1,760 crore,.
Net loss came up to Rs 436 crore versus profit of Rs 604 crore.