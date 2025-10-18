IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Lender Swings Into Loss Of Rs 436 Crore As Provisions Rise 50%

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 436 crore on a consolidated basis for the September quarter, compared with Rs 604 crore profit in the previous three months, according to its notification to the exchanges on Saturday.

Net interest income fell 5% to Rs 4,409 crore from Rs 4,640 crore in the previous quarter. Asset quality saw slight improvement, with the ratio of gross non-performing assets seeing a downtick to 3.60% from previous quarter's 3.64% and the net NPA ratio coming down to 1.04% from the June quarter's 1.12%.