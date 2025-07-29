IndusInd Bank Q1 Review: RoA Recovery 'Further Away' — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Bernstein highlighted that while the clean-up from the previous quarter didn’t carry over, the return of asset quality issues and a sharp drop in fee income dragged down profitability.

“Slippages were Rs 2,570 crore versus Rs 1,540 crore in 1QFY25, and credit costs were higher too at 200 basis points,” the brokerage noted.

“Fee income dropped to 1.1% of assets versus the long-term range of 1.8%, and management is suggesting this as the new baseline,” it added.

Bernstein also flagged concerns about the sustainability of RoA, “From the current 0.45% RoA, an eventual 1% RoA looks further away now but not impossible… A return to growth is probably equally far away.”

On growth metrics, Bernstein was blunt and stated, “There were no pretty metrics this quarter—loan growth was 4% lower YoY, deposits were flat, CASA ratio dropped by 6pp, and NIM was lower by 79 basis points YoY.”