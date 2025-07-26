IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Following the announcement of its Q1 FY26 results, IndusInd Bank will host an investor and analyst call at 6:00 p.m. IST on July 28.
IndusInd Bank Ltd. is set to declare its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), early next week. The bank confirmed the date in a stock exchange filing, stating that its Board of Directors will meet on the same day to review and approve the results.
IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Date
IndusInd Bank Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, July 28, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in the securities of IndusInd Bank has been closed since Thursday, June 26. It will remain shut till Wednesday, July 30, which is 48 hours after the declaration of the Q1 FY26 financial results.
IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call
IndusInd Bank is scheduled to host an analyst call and webcast at 6 p.m. IST on July 28 to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26) with participants.
The call will be accessible through these dial-in numbers:
+91 22 6280 1102
+91 22 7115 8003
The dial-in numbers will include access to a Q&A session.
IndusInd Bank Q4 FY25 Results
IndusInd Bank posted a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net profit of Rs 2,349 crore in the same period in FY 24.
Net interest income declined 43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,048 crore from Rs 5,376 crore. Provisions rose sharply to Rs 2,522 crore, up 165% from Rs 950 crore.
IndusInd Bank Share Price History
Shares of IndusInd Bank have declined 2.27% in the past five trading sessions and 1.27% in the last month. In the last six months, the banking stock has dropped 10.90%, while year-to-date it is down 14.84%. Over the last year, the stock has fallen by 41.20%.
The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,498 on Sept. 19, 2024, and 52-week low of Rs 606 on March 12, 2025.
IndusInd Bank shares ended 2.64% lower at Rs 825.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.90% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.