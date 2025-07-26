⁠IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

IndusInd Bank is scheduled to host an analyst call and webcast at 6 p.m. IST on July 28 to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26) with participants.

The call will be accessible through these dial-in numbers:

+91 22 6280 1102

+91 22 7115 8003

The dial-in numbers will include access to a Q&A session.