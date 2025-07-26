IndusInd Bank Q1 Preview: Analysts Eye Clean Slate After Derivative Mess, Succession Overhang

Analysts will be closely watching out for IndusInd Bank’s June quarter earnings as the private sector lender gears up to report its first quarterly performance on Monday. These results come after the derivative accounting episode that rattled investor confidence and led to questions around governance and succession planning. To be sure, this is the second quarterly result announcement since the issues cropped up.

With leadership stability in focus and concerns over stress from the microfinance segment still lingering, the street will be watching closely for signs of operational normalcy and financial recovery.

In the March quarter earnings call, Chairman Sunil Mehta had said that the board will submit names of three potential candidates to the RBI by June 30. Sources suggest that the announcement of the new CEO maybe coming soon.

A committee of two senior executives who are managing the bank in the absence of a full-time CEO, has been granted time till August 28. The original deadline for the committee was set for July 28.

The private sector bank, which will announce its June-quarter earnings on Monday, is likely to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 653 crore as compared with net profit of Rs 2,171 crore a year ago, according to a poll by Bloomberg.

In the March quarter, the posted a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore.

Brokerages expect headline numbers to be likely mixed, with some respite from the absence of one-off losses seen in the March quarter, but underlying pressures on growth and asset quality would still weigh on its performance.