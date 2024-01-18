IndusInd Bank, Polycab, Tata Communications Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

IndusInd Bank Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Thursday.

IndusInd Bank is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 2,336.3 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Polycab India Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 417.6 crore, while revenue could touch Rs 4,376.7 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates.

Tata Communications Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 265.17 and revenue of Rs 5,701.9 crore for the third quarter, according to estimates.

Jindal Stainless Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., 360 One Wam Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Indiamart Intermesh Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Accelya Solutions India Ltd., and Innova Captab Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Thursday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: