Indus Towers Q2 Results: Profit Dips 17%, Revenue Sees Uptick
Emphasis on leveraging automation and AI will be critical, said Indus Towers' CEO Prachur Sah.
Indus Towers Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 17.3% in the second quarter of the current fiscal.
The company's bottom line declined to Rs 1,839 crore in the September quarter from Rs 2,224 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Indus Towers Q2FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 8,188 crore versus Rs 7,465 crore
Net Profit down 17.3% to Rs 1,839 crore versus Rs 2,224 crore
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 4,613 crore versus Rs 4,907 crore
Margin at 56.3% versus 65.7%
“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance driven by healthy tower additions and the strengthening of our market presence. Our sharp focus on cost efficiency has been contributing to steady improvement in our profitability. The quarter also marked announcement of our plan to foray into Africa, a strategic step towards supplementing our long-term growth by extending Indus Towers’ proven execution capabilities to new high-potential markets," Chief Executive Officer Prachur Sah said.
“Our emphasis on leveraging automation and AI will be critical for us to maintain our pole position by enhancing efficiency, scalability, and service quality. This will be pivotal to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders,” he added.
Shares of Indus Towers closed 3.31% higher at Rs 373.50 apiece on the NSE. Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five maintain 'hold' and eight gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 9.2%.