Indus Towers Q2 Results: Profit Dips 17%, Revenue Sees Uptick

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance driven by healthy tower additions and the strengthening of our market presence. Our sharp focus on cost efficiency has been contributing to steady improvement in our profitability. The quarter also marked announcement of our plan to foray into Africa, a strategic step towards supplementing our long-term growth by extending Indus Towers’ proven execution capabilities to new high-potential markets," Chief Executive Officer Prachur Sah said.

“Our emphasis on leveraging automation and AI will be critical for us to maintain our pole position by enhancing efficiency, scalability, and service quality. This will be pivotal to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders,” he added.