Indus Towers Q1 Results: Profit Declines 10%
Margin contracts to 54.5% versus 61.6% in the year-ago period.
Indus Towers Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 10% in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
The company's bottom line declined to Rs 1,736.8 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,925.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Indus Towers Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% to Rs 8,057.6 crore versus Rs 7,383 crore.
Net profit down 10% to Rs 1,736.8 crore versus Rs 1,925.9 crore.
Ebitda down 3% to Rs 4,390.1 crore versus Rs 4,545.3 crore.
Margin at 54.5% versus 61.6%.
"We are pleased to have begun the year on an encouraging note, underpinned by healthy co-location additions, including substantial deployment on our existing towers," Chief Executive Officer Prachur Sah said.
With the given transformative potential of new age technologies, Sah emphasised that the company continues to make investments in AI and digital solutions, aimed at futureproofing its operations.
Shares of Indus Towers closed 1.73% lower at Rs 383.8 apiece on the NSE. Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 10 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five maintain 'hold' and seven gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 12.5%.