IndiGo Q2 Results: Net Loss At Rs 987 Crore

IndiGo’s revenue rose 14% to Rs 16,970 crore in Q2 FY2025, while the airline reported a decrease in EBITDAR margin to 14.1%. (An IndiGo flight stands at an airport. Photo source: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)
IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. swung to loss during the three months ended September. The carrier reported a loss of Rs 987 crore during the July-September period compared with a profit of Rs 189 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.