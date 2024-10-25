NDTV ProfitEarningsIndiGo Q2 Results: Net Loss At Rs 987 Crore
IndiGo Q2 Results: Net Loss At Rs 987 Crore

IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of Rs 987 crore in Q2 FY2025, down from a Rs 189 crore profit in the same period last year.

25 Oct 2024, 04:22 PM IST
IndiGo’s revenue rose 14% to Rs 16,970 crore in Q2 FY2025, while the airline reported a decrease in EBITDAR margin to 14.1%. (An IndiGo flight stands at an airport. Photo source: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)

IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. swung to loss during the three months ended September. The carrier reported a loss of Rs 987 crore during the July-September period compared with a profit of Rs 189 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

IndiGo Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14% to Rs 16,970 crore versus Rs 14,944 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,254 crore).

  • Net loss at Rs 987 crore versus profit of Rs 189 crore (Bloomberg estimate: profit of Rs 134 crore).

  • Ebitda flat to Rs 2,396 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 16%.

