IndiGo Q1 Review: Morgan Stanley Optimistic On Recovery, While Goldman Sachs Remains Cautious — What's Next?

Indigo's first-quarter results has garnered commentary from, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, as they break down the airline's performance in a turbulent operating environment.

Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating, with an unchanged target price of Rs 6,000, acknowledging an impressive performance in a turbulent quarter driven by cost discipline. Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, holds a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 6,000, emphasizing a cost driven beat but remaining cautious on demand recovery. They also suggest that its a muted quarter overall.

Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs highlight the airline's efforts to manage costs and capacity amidst headwinds, yet their outlooks on the pace of recovery are divergent.