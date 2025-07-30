IndiGo Q1 Results: Profit Falls 20% But Meets Estimates

The airline's yield, which is the average money earned from a passenger for every kilometre travelled, fell 5% to Rs 4.98 per kilometre in the quarter. IndiGo's load factor, or the utilised passenger carrying capacity, declined to 84.6%.

The company reported owning a fleet of 416 aircraft as of June 30. During its peak, IndiGo operated 2,269 daily flights, including non-scheduled flights.

The airline expects its capacity in the first quarter of this fiscal — measured in available seat kilometres — to grow in the mid to high single digits compared to previous year.

"The June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector," said Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers.

"While the revenue environment saw moderation, demand for air travel held strong as we served more than 31 million passengers during the quarter, reflecting a growth of around 12% on a year-over-year basis," he stated.

Ahead of the quarterly results, shares of IndiGo's parent company closed 0.67% lower at Rs 5,717.50 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.14% gain in the benchmark Nifty.