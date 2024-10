IndiGo, Bharat Electronics, DLF, JSW Steel Among 140+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

State-owned Coal India Ltd., realty major DLF Ltd. and IndiGo Airlines parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., are the prominent companies among the 148 firms scheduled to announce their Q2 results on Oct. 25.

Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 4.2% in the first quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 10,943.50 crore. The public sector company posted a revenue of Rs 36,464.6 crore in the April–June period.

InterGlobe Aviation reported a 47.5% surge in its net profit to Rs 1,063 crore during the April-June period. Revenue of the company rose 17.3% year-on-year to Rs 19,571 crore for the quarter.

Gurugram-based real estate major DLF Ltd. reported a 4% rise in its revenue on a YoY basis at Rs 1,362 crore in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, while its net profit was up 22.5% at Rs 645 crore during the period.