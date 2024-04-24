Indian Oil Q4 Preview: Profit May Fall 11% Sequentially

Indian Oil Corp. might post weak fourth-quarter earnings. While most brokerages expect a dip in the oil marketer's gross refining margins, crude discounts are expected to help with healthy gross marketing margins.

Net profit of the public sector undertaking may fall 11% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,351.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates as of April 24.

The oil marketer's Ebitda is expected to be flat sequentially; however, margins are expected to improve by 30 basis points.