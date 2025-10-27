Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 34%, Margin Expands
On the other hand, revenue fell 7% to Rs 1.79 lakh crore in quarter ended September.
Indian Oil Corp. reported a advance in both profitability and operating income in the second quarter of the financial year 2026.
Standalone net profit for the quarter ended September, rose 33.8% to Rs 7,610.5 crore, compared to Rs 5,689 crore in the preceding quarter, according to financial results released on Monday.
Revenue fell by 7.3% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1.79 lakh crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 15.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,583 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 8.2%.
Indian Oil Q1 Result Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 7.3% to Rs 1.79 lakh crore versus Rs 1.93 lakh crore.
Ebitda up 15.7% to Rs 14,583 crore versus Rs 12,607 crore.
Margin at 8.2% versus 6.5%.
Net Profit up 33.8% to Rs 7,610.5 crore versus Rs 5,689 crore.
Income from petrochemicals and petroleum fell while the income for gas segments rose.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation closed 3.19% higher at Rs 155.15 on Monday. In the past month, it has risen 2.63% and in the past six months, it has increased by 8.84%. Over the past year, the Indian Oil share price has declined by 1.72%, while on a year-to-date basis, it has risen by 9.92%.