Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 34%, Margin Expands

Indian Oil Corp. reported a advance in both profitability and operating income in the second quarter of the financial year 2026.

Standalone net profit for the quarter ended September, rose 33.8% to Rs 7,610.5 crore, compared to Rs 5,689 crore in the preceding quarter, according to financial results released on Monday.

Revenue fell by 7.3% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1.79 lakh crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 15.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,583 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 8.2%.