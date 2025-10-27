Business NewsEarningsIndian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 34%, Margin Expands
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 34%, Margin Expands

On the other hand, revenue fell 7% to Rs 1.79 lakh crore in quarter ended September.

27 Oct 2025, 04:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results
Indian Oil has scheduled an earnings call at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian Oil Corp. reported a advance in both profitability and operating income in the second quarter of the financial year 2026.

Standalone net profit for the quarter ended September, rose 33.8% to Rs 7,610.5 crore, compared to Rs 5,689 crore in the preceding quarter, according to financial results released on Monday.

Revenue fell by 7.3% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1.79 lakh crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 15.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,583 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 8.2%.

Indian Oil Q1 Result Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 7.3% to Rs 1.79 lakh crore versus Rs 1.93 lakh crore.

  • Ebitda up 15.7% to Rs 14,583 crore versus Rs 12,607 crore.

  • Margin at 8.2% versus 6.5%.

  • Net Profit up 33.8% to Rs 7,610.5 crore versus Rs 5,689 crore.

Income from petrochemicals and petroleum fell while the income for gas segments rose.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation closed 3.19% higher at Rs 155.15 on Monday. In the past month, it has risen 2.63% and in the past six months, it has increased by 8.84%. Over the past year, the Indian Oil share price has declined by 1.72%, while on a year-to-date basis, it has risen by 9.92%.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT