Indian Oil Q1 Results: Profit Falls 45%, Misses Estimates

The substantial decline in net profit and Ebitda were on account of two factors.

The first factor was weakness in the refining segment, where average gross refining margin for the quarter stood at $6.39 per barrel. This stands 23.4% lower than the $8.34 per barrel level a year ago.

The second factor was the loss in LPG sales. The company reported LNG under-recoveries to the tune of Rs 5,156.53 crore, due to the difference between the subsidised retail selling price and the actual cost.