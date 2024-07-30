Indian Oil, GAIL, Jindal Stainless, Torrent Power Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsIndian Oil, GAIL, Jindal Stainless, Torrent Power Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday.

30 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Oil Corp. (Source: Facebook)</p></div>
Indian Oil Corp. (Source: Facebook)

Indian Oil Corp., GAIL India Ltd., and Jindal Stainless Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Indian Oil is expected to post a net profit of Rs 4,331 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

GAIL India is expected to post a profit of Rs 2,148 crore, while Jindal Stainless may post a bottom line print of Rs 561 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Torrent Power Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Dixon Technologies Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Apar Industries Ltd., among others.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday:

