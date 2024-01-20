Indian Oil Corp Q3 Results Preview: Net Profit, Ebitda Could Fall On Refining, Marketing Struggles

H1 FY24 saw oil marketing companies experience multi-year high refining margins. However, during Q3, benchmark gross refining margins fell by a $4.1-5.5 per barrel range, according to Jefferies.

This decline was mainly on the back of a fall in gasoline, diesel and aviation turbine fuel spreads, CLSA said.

Diesel spreads dropped 21% quarter-on-quarter, Jefferies noted, attributing it to the resurgence of Russian exports following the temporary lift of the ban in October. Despite this, diesel demand remained subdued due to a decline in industrial activities.

Brent price averaged at $84 per barrel in Q3, down 3% QoQ, closing $19 per barrel lower at $78 per barrel between the two quarter ends. Due to this drop in crude price, Emkay expects refining inventory loss of $2.5-3 per barrel for Indian oil marketing companies.