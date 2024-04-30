Indian Oil Corp, Havells India, Indus Towers Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Indian Oil Corp., REC Ltd., Havells India Ltd., and Indus Towers Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday.

IOC is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 1,91,601.43 crore and Rs 7,351.98 crore, respectively, for the three months till March 31, 2024, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Havells India is likely to report a net profit of Rs 401.20 crore and revenue of Rs 5,495.30 crore.

REC Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., Indus Towers Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Sona BLW and Precision Forgings Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., Exide Industries Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Central Bank Of India and IFCI Ltd will also announce their quarterly results.