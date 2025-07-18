Indian Hotels Q1 Review: Analysts Split As Jefferies Maintains 'Buy', Macquarie Cautious

Macquarie's analysis highlights the company's resilient first-quarter performance for fiscal year 2026, noting a 1% year-on-year growth in revenue and Ebitda. The analyst observed that the revenue beat was primarily driven by the TajSats catering business, which benefited from an excess tax pass-through. The Ebitda margin contracted to 25.9% from 29.8% year-on-year, attributed to pulled-forward wage hikes, digital spending, and TajSats' performance.

The hotels segment saw a 17.5% year-on-year revenue uptick, in-line with expectations. This was supported by a 12% year-on-year Revenue Per Available Room growth. International hotels also showed improvement.

A key area of concern for Macquarie is the company's capital expenditure management, with management's guidance of Rs 1.2 billion for fiscal year 2026 and Rs 0.5 billion for the next five years being viewed as disappointing, despite strong execution.

While the opening of Ginger Kolkata with Tata Sons is a positive, Macquarie's earnings estimates for fiscal years 2026-2028 are moderately tweaked, leading to lower free cash flow estimates due to higher capex.