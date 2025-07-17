Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 19%, Revenue Up 32%

Indian Hotels Co. recorded a 19% rise in its net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.The company's consolidated bottom-line came in at Rs 296.37 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 248.39 crore in the same period last year. .Revenue up 31.7% at Rs 2,041.08 crore versus Rs 1,550.23 crore.Ebitda rises 28% to Rs 576.03 crore versus Rs 449.60 crore.Margin narrows to 28.2% versus 29%.Net profit up 19% at Rs 296.37 crore versus Rs 248.39 crore..Q1 Results Live: Jio Financials Profit Rises 4%; Indian Hotels Revenue Up 32%