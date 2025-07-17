EarningsIndian Hotels Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 19%, Revenue Up 32%
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 19%, Revenue Up 32%

Indian Hotels Q1FY26 Results: The bottom-line rose to Rs 296.37 crore, whereas the revenue climbed to 2,041.08 crore.

17 Jul 2025, 05:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Hotels' margins narrowed to&nbsp;28.2% in Q1 versus 29% in the year-ago quarter. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Indian Hotels' margins narrowed to 28.2% in Q1 versus 29% in the year-ago quarter. (Photo source: Company website)

Indian Hotels Co. recorded a 19% rise in its net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company's consolidated bottom-line came in at Rs 296.37 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 248.39 crore in the same period last year.

Indian Hotels Q1 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 31.7% at Rs 2,041.08 crore versus Rs 1,550.23 crore.

  • Ebitda rises 28% to Rs 576.03 crore versus Rs 449.60 crore.

  • Margin narrows to 28.2% versus 29%.

  • Net profit up 19% at Rs 296.37 crore versus Rs 248.39 crore.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Jio Financials Profit Rises 4%; Indian Hotels Revenue Up 32%
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Jio Financials Profit Rises 4%; Indian Hotels Revenue Up 32%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT