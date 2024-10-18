Indian Banks’ Margins Hurt By Elusive Deposits As Rate Cuts Appear Distant

HDFC Bank, whose loan-deposit ratio is especially high, managed to increase deposits 5.1% from a quarter ago, it said in a pre-earnings update earlier this month. Quarterly net income is still projected to grow just 1.9% as the company continues efforts to rein in its loan-deposit ratio to the central bank’s standard.

Markets are also split on a rate cut in December after inflation accelerated at a faster pace than expected last month. With high rates, banks also face high credit costs because of the lag in the repricing of deposits, which will worsen once rate cuts kick in.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. may post higher earnings from an improving outlook for initial public offerings and a stock market rally driven by China’s stimulus measures.